DealBase · 45 mins ago
Emirates Airlines International Fares
from $479 roundtrip

That's the best price we could find for select routes on a comparable 5-star carrier by at least $20. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • Book this travel deal by September 13 for travel from September 15 through May 11.
  • We found this price on flights departing from New York, NY (JFK), with arrival in Milan, Italy (MXP) on October 30 and return on November 6.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/13/2019
