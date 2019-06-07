New
DealBase · 45 mins ago
Emirates Airlines International Fares
from $469 Round-Trip
Emirates Airlines via DealBase offers round-trip flights to select cities in Europe and Asia, with prices starting from $469.43. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 4-star carriers by $43. Book this travel deal by June 7 for travel from August 20, 2019 through December 18, 2020. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 3 from New York, NY (JFK) to Milan, Italy (MXP), with return on September 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/7/2019
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Europe United States New York Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register