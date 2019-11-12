New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Emirates Airlines International Fares
from $458 round-trip $473

That's the second-best price we've seen for round-trip flights from Emirates Airlines this year. (It's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable 4-star carriers by $15, although most charge over $500.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on March 10, 2020, from New York, NY (JFK) to Milan, Italy (MXP), with return on March 17, 2020.
  • Book this travel deal by November 12 for flights from November 19, 2019, through May 10, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
