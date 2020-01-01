Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 30 mins ago
Emirates Airlines Featured Fare Sale
from $408 round-trip $445

That's the lowest starting price we've seen for round-trip flights on this 4-star carrier. (It's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by at least $37.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 13 from New York, NY (JFK) to Milan, Italy (MXP), with return on January 23.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 1 for flights from January 13 through March 30.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Europe United States New York Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register