DealBase · 1 hr ago
Emirates Airlines Black Friday Fare Sale
from $448 roundtrip

That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a 4-star carrier, and one of the best fare deals we've seen from Emirates. Shop Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 5, 2020, from New York, NY (JFK) to Milan, Italy (MXP), with return on February 12, 2020.
  • Book this travel deal by November 30 for flights from December 4, 2019, through November 15, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
