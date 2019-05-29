Walmart offers the Emerson 3.1-Cubic Foot 2-Door Mini Fridge with Freezer in White for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. It features:
  • reversible door hinge
  • 2L bottle storage rack and can dispenser
  • interior light
  • vegetable and fruit crisper
Note: It's also available in Black for $135 with free shipping.