That's one of the best deals we've seen for a 5-quart air fryer. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10 programmed settings
- 1,500W power
- auto shutoff
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This early Black Friday deal is nearly half off and the lowest we've seen for this brewer by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for this price in Black.
- Smart Start
- brew 6-, 8-, or 10-oz. cups
- 36-oz. removable water reservoir
- removable drip tray
- Model: 5000196742
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
That's $200 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Have a Sam's Club membership? Sam's Club has it for $569.98 plus around $6 for shipping. (You'd need to buy a $40 membership if you're not already a member, in which case Home Depot's price is lower.)
- grinder w/ 13 adjustable settings
- 60-oz. removable water tank & drip tray
- Model: ESAM04110S
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K resolution
- HDR
- Roku remote app
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S21
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $40 under our September mention, $143 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE310XBA-K01US
- UPC: 753575028848
Sign In or Register