Belk · 31 mins ago
Emeril Lagasse 15-Pc. Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
$63 w/ pickup $200
pickup

Save $137 when you apply code "CYBERSAVES" and opt for store pickup (gives an extra 10% discount). Buy Now at Belk

  • It's $70 after coupon w/ free shipping if you can't get to the store.
  • 8" chef knife, slicer knife, and serrated bread knife
  • 7" Santoku knife with cullens
  • 5" Santoku knife and serrated utility knife
  • 3.5" paring knife
  • 6 - 4.5" steak knives
  • 8.5" scissors
  • rubberwood block
  • Code "CYBERSAVES"
  • Expires 12/6/2020
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
