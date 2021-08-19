Emeril Lagasse 14-Piece Knife Block Set for $45

Apply code "LOVES2SAVE" to save $155 of the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt fot store pickcup (where available) to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
- sharp high chromium stainless steel blades
Apply coupon code "RQDA8ZVF" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xuanchuang via Amazon.
- ergonomic handle
- 310mm blade length
- leather knife sheath
Apply coupon code "GU8Z4DW7" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- high carbon steel blade
- ergonomic handle
- full tang
That's within $4 of the best price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $130 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Macy's
- triple-rivet handles single piece precision stamped blades includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
Apply coupon code "4AEOG4N2" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanhuishop via Amazon.
- ergonomic hollow handle
- includes 8" chef knife, 8" carving knife, 8" bread knife 7" santoku knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, six-pc. 4.5" steak knives set, shears, sharpening steel, & 14-slot acacia hardwood block
- Model: KG801501
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
- 1- & 2-qt. covered saucepans
- 5-qt. covered dutch oven
- 8" & 10" frying pans
- 3 vented lids
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
it's $30 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Blue or Pink.
- 8 speeds
- anti-slip feet
- includes whisk, dough hook, and beater paddles
- 1200-watt motor
- Model: ESTM020
Apply coupon code "HOME15" for a savings of $35, making it the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 1,800-watts
- measures 15.6" L x 19.7" W x 13" H
- includes crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray, & recipe booklet
- Model: EPAF-360D30L
Sign In or Register