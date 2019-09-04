Personalize your DealNews Experience
Various sellers at eBay takes up to 30% off a selection of emergency essentials. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 390 items. Shop Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 5-Piece Magnetic Nutdrivers Set for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, the best price we could find by $6 today, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
