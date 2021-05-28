Emergency Broadband Benefit Program: up to $50 off per month
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program
up to $50 off per month

The government is currently offering low-income households discounts (or those facing financial difficulties) on wireless phone services. Qualifying households get up to $50 off their phone service. Additionally, those living on tribal lands save up to $75 per month. Shop Now at Walmart

Features
  • wireless phone service for low-income families
