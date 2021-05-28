Emergency Broadband Benefit Program: up to $50 off per month

The government is currently offering low-income households discounts (or those facing financial difficulties) on wireless phone services. Qualifying households get up to $50 off their phone service. Additionally, those living on tribal lands save up to $75 per month. Shop Now at Walmart
- wireless phone service for low-income families
Published 2021-05-28
Save on over 700 models, with TracFone, Nokia, Alcatel and more on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Locked TracFone LG K31 Rebel 4G LTE 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for $43.50 ($6 off).
Bring your own device and subscribe to an Unlimited plan to get a $650 eGift Card rebate. Plus, grab a Verizon Stream TV at no cost. (See instructions below.) Shop Now at Verizon
- Claim rebate here.
- The eGift card will be sent within 8 weeks of plan activation.
- You'll receive a text message with a unique promo code within 7 to 10 days of activation. Add Verizon Stream TV to your cart and use your unique promo code at checkout to get this device free.
Boost Mobile takes 90% off its Boost Mobile GSM SIM Kit, resulting in a price of $0.99. That's a savings of $9. With free shipping (a $5 value), you save a total of $14 while trying out the 5G network of a very low-cost cell service provider. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- plans start at $10/mo
- try Boost's 5G network
- compatible with most Unlocked GSM Android and iOS Phones
Save on over 20 phone models from Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 ($80 off).
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
That's $12 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Ten 12" sections
- Model: BSE10TG
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
