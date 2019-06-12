New
Best Buy offers the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $13.) Buy Now
- seven preset programs
- 60-minute timer
- digital controls
- removable basket and pan
- Model: SM-AIR-1804
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle
$28
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle for $33.96. Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same, but it ships in one to two months.
Features
- 15" x 11" cooking surface
- removable glass lid
- nonstick grill and griddle
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle with Removable Glass Lid
$28 $53
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle with Removable Glass Lid for $27.80. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Features
- reversible 15" x 11" cooking surface
WowitisCool · 1 wk ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Amazon · 2 days ago
Barsetto 2-in-1 Espresso Machine w/ Milk Frother
$102 $170
free shipping
Jo Bird Store via Amazon offers the Barsetto 2-in-1 Espresso Machine with Milk Frother for $169.99. Coupon code "VXDOJGPE" drops the price to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $68 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,050-watt
- stainless steel
- automatic temperature control
- 15-bar high-pressure pump
- Model: CM5003-UL
Target · 1 wk ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Breville Nespresso Creatista Coffee Maker
$228 $500
free shipping
Amazon offers the Breville Nespresso Creatista Coffee Maker in Black for $227.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $72, although we saw it in a different color for a buck less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Features
- TFT LCD display
- integrated milk frother
- 8 texture levels
- 11 milk temperature settings
- Model: BNE600SLQUSC
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Frigidaire 26 lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker
$99 $125
free shipping
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- 26 lbs. of ice in 24 hours
- 2 ice size settings
- 2.5 lb. ice basket capacity
- Model: EFIC117-SS
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker for $12.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- makes 9 cakes
- matching handle and non-skid rubber feet
- power light
- cord wrap
- Model: CPM-20
Best Buy · 1 day ago
Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB Smartphone
$180 $300
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: ZC600KL-5Q
Best Buy · 11 hrs ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). Excluding the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 6" tall and features two speeds, a pivoting head, and manual swivel base.
A close price: Best Buy offers it for $18.99 via pickup.
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 2 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
