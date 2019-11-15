Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer
$40 $140
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • seven preset programs
  • 60-minute timer
  • digital controls
  • removable basket and pan
  • Model: SM-AIR-1804
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register