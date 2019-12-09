Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 29 mins ago
Emerald 2.1-Quart Digital Air Fryer
$19 $40
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • adjustable temperature control
  • 30-minute timer
  • 1000W of power
  • non-stick coating
  • Model: SM-AIR-1800
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
