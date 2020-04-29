Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Blair · 1 hr ago
Emelia Voile 5-Piece Curtain Set
$6 $36
free shipping

With free shipping via coupon code "BJFA", that's a total savings of up to $41 per set. Buy Now at Blair

Tips
  • The product page indicates that only one swag is included, however this appers to be an error as the Question & Answer section indicates two swags.
  • Available in several colors (White pictured) and select sizes from 120x63" to 120x84".
  • All sales are final.
Features
  • includes 2 panels, 2 swags, and 1 valance
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BJFA"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Decor Blair
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register