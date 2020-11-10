Give your home a facelift on the cheap, with prices starting from just $1.49 per square foot. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Esmer Kalta 12" x 24" Stone Look Floor & Wall Tile 5-Pack for $99.03 ($9.89/sq. ft; $100 off)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge any delivery fees.
Save on over 1,000 items including rugs from $12, door levers from $3, and faucets from $53, among other savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
Save on bathroom fixtures and hardware, garbage disposals, and kitchen hardware. Shop Now at Amazon
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
