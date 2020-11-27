Petco · 36 mins ago
Embark Breed + Health Dog DNA Kit
$135 $199
free shipping

That's $64 off list, $4 under any other Black Friday pricing, plus, save an extra 10% when you buy 2 (discount applies in cart). Buy Now at Petco

Features
  • screens for over 250 dog breeds and over 170 genetic diseases, including MDR1 drug sensitivity
