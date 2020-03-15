Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ematic AMD A4 13.3" 1080p Laptop
$109 $230
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Black or Silver.
  • AMD A4-9120 2.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • Radeon R5 graphics
  • Windows 10
  • Model: EWT148
