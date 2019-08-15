New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ematic 7" 16GB 1.2GHz Quad Android 7.1 Tablet
$40 $80
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ematic 7" 16GB 1.2GHz Quad Core Android 7.1 Tablet with Headphones and Carrying Case in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention and the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now

Features
  • 7" 1080p touch LCD
  • 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
  • 1GB RAM, 16GB built-in storage
  • 802.11n wireless and Bluetooth
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
