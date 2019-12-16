Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Ematic 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet w/ Keyboard Folio Case & Headphones
$50 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by December 20 at 2 pm local time are expected to arrive by Christmas.
Features
  • available in several colors
  • 1.5GHz processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 IPS display
  • 1GB RAM
  • 16GB storage
  • Android GO OS
  • Model: EGQ238BDTL
