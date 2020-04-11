Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 30 mins ago
Elmer's Glitter Glue Slime Starter Packs 3-Pack
$5 $9
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order to $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Features
  • slime recipe
  • washable and non-toxic
  • 6 fl. oz. bottle of Pink Elmer's Glitter Glue
  • 6 fl. oz. bottle of Blue Elmer's Glitter Glue
  • 6 fl. oz. bottle of Purple Elmer's Glitter Glue
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Crafts Walmart Elmer's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register