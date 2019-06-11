New
Macy's · 44 mins ago
Ello Silicone-Tipped Reusable Stainless Steel Straw 4-Pack
$7 $15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Ello Silicone-Tipped Reusable Stainless Steel Straw 4-Pack for $9.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 10. Buy Now
Features
  • includes a wire brush
  • FDA food-grade stainless steel
  • silicone tips
  • BPA-free
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 6/11/2019
