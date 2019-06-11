New
Macy's · 36 mins ago
Ello 6-Piece Meal Prep Container Set
$25 $36
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Ello 6-Piece Meal Prep Container Set for $35.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $25.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Deal ends June 10. Buy Now
Features
  • includes three 3.4-cup containers and lids
  • measures about 8" x 3" x 6"
  • BPA-free
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 6/11/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Ello
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register