Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blanket for $36
New
Macy's · 17 mins ago
Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blanket
$36 $180
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $14, although most charge $64 or more. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Red/Black Check pictured).
Features
  • measures 75" x 50" and weighs 10-lbs.
  • built-in pockets
  • filled with glass beads and polyester fiber
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Bedding Macy's Ella Jayne
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register