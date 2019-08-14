New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
Ella Jayne Home Lightweight Comforter
from $10
$8 shipping

Morningsave offers the Ella Jayne Home Lightweight Comforter in Twin, Full/Queen ,and King sizes, and in many colors, from $10 to $15. Shipping adds $7.99. Shop Now

  • Lightweight and machine washable
  • Down alternative poly fiber fill
  • Machine Washable and Dryable
  • Twin Size: 64 x 88 inches
  • Full/Queen Size: 88 x 88 inches
  • King Size: 102 x 88 inches
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 8/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
