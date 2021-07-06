Ella Jayne 10-lb. Weighted Snuggie Blanket for $39
New
SideDeal · 53 mins ago
Ella Jayne 10-lb. Weighted Snuggie Blanket
$39 $120
free shipping w/ membership

That's a low by a buck shipped and the best price we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
  • It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
Features
  • built-in pockets
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Bedding SideDeal Ella Jayne
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register