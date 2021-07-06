Ella Jayne 10-lb. Weighted Snuggie Blanket for $39

That's a low by a buck shipped and the best price we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
- built-in pockets
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Shop a wide selection of items including dinnerware from $10, pillow covers from $28, decor from $30, and much more. Shop Now at Frontgate
- Final clearance items cannot be returned.
- Pictured is the Genevieve Carry-all Basket for $161.10 ($18 off)
Apply code "3NUMTY5M" to save $46 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Grey.
- Sold by Bedsure Cozy Home via Amazon.
- 100% cotton
- 90% glass bead fill; 10% microfiber fill
All bed-size/thickness options are already marked 44% to 53% off, and coupon code "BTCSAVE2021" takes an additional 10% off $100 or more, 15% off $200 or more, or 20% off $300 or more. That's a savings of up to $143 off list, even without padding your order to reach a higher discount. Buy Now at Home Depot
- For example, the 4" California King topper, which drops to $117 via "BTCSAVE2021", is a low by $24.
- Most options receive free shipping; otherwise, pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- infused with SureCool temperature-regulating gel
- conforms to the body to provide support and relieve pressure
That's $26 under our December mention and the best price we could find for the set now by $111. Buy Now at Home Depot
- White glove delivery and set up is included.
- provides targeted, full-body support
- 2" extra soft foam pillowtop & encased coil system
- mid-loft, soft knit cover with MoistureProtect
- reinforced mattress edge
- incudes 9" high-profile foundation
- Model: 42306951
That's a savings of $71 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- 28 vents
- measures 8.86” x 3.86” x 1.89”
- 430-grade heavy-duty stainless steel
That's a savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- t's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Bluetooth
- Noise cancellation
- Extra bass
- Microphone
- Adjustable headband
- Model: WHCH700N
It's a savings of $31 off list. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
- two 4.2-oz. Chorizo Rioja Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Nola Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Saucisson Sec Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Loukanika Salami
Sign In or Register