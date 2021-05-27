Elived 31" Desk Riser for $80

elivedesk.com · 1 hr ago
$80 $100
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at elivedesk.com
Features
- adjustable height from 2.5" to 17.7"
- 30.7" x 17.5" surface
- supports 22-lbs.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Motpk 40" Carbon Fiber Gaming Desk with Cup Holder
$88 $130
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "5EH9U2WY" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Motpk via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable feet
- measures 39.4" L x 23.6" W
- scratch and water-resistant top
- includes headphone hook, cup holder, socket holder, & cable holes
Amazon · 1 day ago
Yitahome 39" Computer Desk
$27 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "703P2FOP" for a savings of $63. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Yitamotor via Amazon.
Features
- waterproof
- scratch-resistant
- powder-coated steel frame
- measures 39.4" x 19.7" x 30"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Furmax Gaming Computer Desk
$90 $120
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Black only.
- Sold by Furmax via Amazon.
Features
- full-covering mouse pad
- rotatable headphone and cup holders
- game controller holder
Amazon · 6 days ago
Elived Electric Adjustable Standing Desk
$200 $300
free shipping
Clip the $100 extra savings coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- dual motors
- 48" x 24"
- headphone hook
- memory presets
- Model: YNT3001
elivedesk.com · 2 hrs ago
Elived Electric Standing Desk
$250 $350
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN27" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at elivedesk.com
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- dual motors
- memory preset controller
- 27.6” to 47.2" adjustable height
