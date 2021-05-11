Elite by Maxi-Matic Automatic 7-Egg Cooker for $16
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Elite by Maxi-Matic Automatic 7-Egg Cooker
$16 $28
free shipping w/ $25

Walmart charges $5 more shipped. Buy Now at Macy's

  • In several colors (White pictured).
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
  • cook up to 7 hard, medium or soft boiled eggs without fat or oil
  • auto off and built in cooking timer
  • includes measuring cup with firmness markings, poaching tray, and omelette tray
  • indicator beep
  • removable egg tray
