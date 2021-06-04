Elite Gourmet HoverChop 4-Cup Touch Screen Food Chopper for $26
New
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Elite Gourmet HoverChop 4-Cup Touch Screen Food Chopper
$26 $50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $8, although most retailers charge around $40 or more. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • illuminated touch-pad controls w/ 2 speeds
  • funnel oil drip on lid
  • 300W power
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/7/2021
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Elite Gourmet
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register