Elite Gourmet 1.2L Adjustable Temperature Electric Glass Kettle for $28
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Elite Gourmet 1.2L Adjustable Temperature Electric Glass Kettle
$28 $50
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in 3 colors (Gray pictured).
Features
  • 360° rotating detachable power base
  • stainless-steel inner lid and heating plate
  • cool-touch handle
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Elite Gourmet
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register