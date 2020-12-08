New
Blair · 34 mins ago
from $10
free shipping w/ $29
Coupon code "B3QLW" cuts it to $30 off list. Shop Now at Blair
- Available at this price in Black Floral, sizes S to L.
- It's also available in sizes XL to 3XL for $11.74 after the same coupon ($35 off).
- Shipping starts at $6.99, although the coupon yields free shipping on orders of $29 (before coupon) or more.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress
$30 $125
free shipping
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Cream/Light Blue.
Lulus · 1 mo ago
Lulus Women's Falling in Love Sleeveless Lace Maxi Dress
$50 $99
free shipping
That's $49 under list and a great deal for this beautiful dress. Buy Now at Lulus
- Available in Dusty Lavender at this price.
- Also available in the same page in Gardenia for $49, which is $1 under the free shipping threshold. For that color, pad your order over $50 for free shipping, or pay $5 in shipping.
- This item is final sale and can't be returned or exchanged.
Lulus · 1 mo ago
Lulus Women's Season of Fun Off-the-Shoulder Skater Dress
$25 $54
free shipping w/ $50
Save $29 off list price. Buy Now at Lulus
- Available in Denim Blue.
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- This item is considered Final Sale; no returns or exchanges are permitted.
Lulus · 1 mo ago
Lulus Women's Came to Stun Mermaid Maxi Dress
$50 $105
free shipping
Save $55 off the list price. Buy Now at Lulus
- Available in Light Gold.
- This item is considered Final Sale; no returns or exchanges are permitted.
Blair · 1 hr ago
John Blair Men's Shaker Knit Cardigan Sweater
from $10
free shipping w/ $29
Apply coupon code "B3QLW" for a savings of at least $30. Shop Now at Blair
- Available at this price in Oatmeal Heather or Dark Merlot, in sizes S to XL.
- Sizes XXL and 3XL are $12.50 after the same coupon ($37 off).
- Shipping starts at $6.99, or get free shipping with orders of $29 or more.
Blair · 1 day ago
Totes Men's Packable Puffer Jacket
$20 $40
free shipping
Use coupon code "B3QLW" for a low today by $80 and $10 less than our mention from three weeks ago. The same coupon yields free shipping, which is another $10 value. Buy Now at Blair
- In three colors (Black pictured).
- 2XL and 3XL drop to $25 via the same code.
Blair · 1 hr ago
John Blair Men's 3-Season Insulated Jacket
$20 $40
free shipping
Coupon code "B3QLW" drops the price and yields free shipping for a savings of at least $27. Buy Now at Blair
- Available at this price in several colors (Titanium pictured) in sizes S to XL.
- Sizes XXL to 4XL are $23.99 after the same coupon ($24 off + $9.99 in shipping savings).
Blair · 2 hrs ago
Scandia Woods Men's Side-Elastic Relaxed-Fit Jeans
from $11
free shipping w/ $29
Apply code "B3QLW" to save $16 off the list price. Shop Now at Blair
- Use the same code to bag free shipping on orders of $29 or more. Otherwise, shipping adds $7.
- Available in several colors (Stonewash pictured) in waist sizes 30 to 44 at this price.
