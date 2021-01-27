Wine Chateau · 50 mins ago
Elijah Craig Bourbon 750ml Bottle
$31 $33
shipping varies

It's a savings of $52 off the list price and the lowest price we could find when you apply coupon code "get5." Buy Now at Wine Chateau

  • Shipping varies by location. Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
  • The 1.75L is $62.95 ($29 off).
  • Code "get5"
  • Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
wick0158
Total wine has it for 23.99
2 hr 7 min ago
taku74
Not a deal at all. This is regular price.
2 hr 43 min ago
soxsrock243
This is a garbage post, it's more expensive than other online retailers and the deep discount is comparing the 1.75L to the 750ML.
2 hr 57 min ago
Fall Guy
Way overpriced. Low 20's is good.
3 hr 1 min ago
dh513
No, this is not a deal. The MSRP is nothing close to $83 and you're making regular price look like a bargain. It is not. MSRP is $25-35 depending on location.
3 hr 1 min ago