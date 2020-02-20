Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Element 70" 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$475 $798
free shipping

That's $323 off list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Roku Smart OS
  • 3 HDMI inputs, USB
  • Model: E4SW7019RKU
