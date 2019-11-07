New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Element 40" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$180 $248
free shipping

That's $68 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart Guide and Live TV pause
  • Roku TV allows access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more
  • Model: E4SC4018RKU
