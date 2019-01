Fry's Electronics offers the Element 14 Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Computer Board forwith. ( Micro Center charges the same with in-store pickup.) That's tied with our mention from last May and the lowest price we could find by $8. Compatible with Linux, its features include a Broadcom ARM Cortex-53 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and on-board WiFi and Bluetooth. Deal ends January 19.