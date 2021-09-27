sponsored
Kickstarter · 28 mins ago
$740 $1,300
Elegoo via Kickstarter offers the Elegoo Jupiter 12.8'' 6K 3D Printer for $740 (43% off). You can also get two for $1,400 (46% off). Shipping is not included. Buy Now at Kickstarter
- Comes with a one-year CHITUBOX Pro license (regular price $169) for free.
- big volume + high detail precision
- 12.8" 6K LCD screen
- 5" capacitive touch screen
- automatic resin feeding
- ball screw for smooth and durable operation
- powerful internal COB light source
- built-in mini air purifier
- built-in LED lighting
- easy to assemble and upgrade
- user-friendly design
