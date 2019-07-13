sponsored
New
Costway · 1 hr ago
$75 $86
free shipping
Costway offers the Electric Stainless Steel Ice Cube Shaver Maker for $85.95. Coupon code "DNEP22862" cuts it to $75. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends July 13. Buy Now
Features
- crushing rate of 26.5-lbs. per hour
- funnel ice chute
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Leanking 7-Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Set
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Mixiu Direct via Amazon offers the Leanking 7-Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Set for $19.99. Coupon code "XTTZSUZ4" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits most 5- to 8-quart pressure cookers
- constructed from 304 stainless steel
- steamer basket, steamer basket separator, egg steamer rack, non-stick steam form pan, dish clip, and 2 silicone mini oven mitts
WowitisCool · 1 mo ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nathome Travel Foldable Electric Kettle
$19 $39
free shipping
Zenes via Amazon offers the Nathome Travel Foldable Electric Kettle for $38.99. Coupon code "ZSW7TTSD" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 0.6-Quart
- boil-dry protection
- lid lock
- food-grade silicone body
- collapsible
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cosori 1.8-Quart Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Cosori 1.8-Quart Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Auto shut-off/boil dry protection
- LED indicator light
- Double-walled construction
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$10 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Presto Jumbo Cool Touch Electric Griddle
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt
- 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
- built-in slope and backstop ledge
- slide-out drip tray
- Model: 07030
Kohl's · 8 hrs ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$48 $60
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "YAY20" cuts the price to $47.99 and unlocks free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal now by $2, although most sellers charge $80 or more.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors
$85 $119
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors for $94.85. Coupon code "DNHW53867" cuts the price to $85. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable shelf
- tempered glass
- measures 41.9" x 13.0" x 24.6"
Costway · 6 days ago
Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack
$38 $55
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Costway · 11 hrs ago
Costway Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table
$35 $39
free shipping
Costway offers their Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table for $38.95. Coupon code "DNHW5924511" cuts it to $35. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
- load capacity up to 55 pounds
- adjustable from 25.5" to 40.5"
- rolling casters
Costway · 2 days ago
Costway 69" Metal Clothes Stand
$32 $44
free shipping
Costway offers the 69" Metal Clothes Stand for $43.99. Coupon code "DNHW5400411" cuts that to $32. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- eight hooks
- steel base w/ sand & stone filling
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 1 wk ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Sign In or Register