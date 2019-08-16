- Create an Account or Login
Mcombo via Rakuten offers its Mcombo Electric Power Lift Heated Massage Recliner in several colors (Dark Brown pictured) for $399.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $359.90. Plus, you'll bag $71.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $112, $82 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best deal we've seen. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Tuozedirect via Amazon offers its Tuoze Fabric Recliner Chair in Blue for $99.99 plus $14.99 for shipping. That's a great price for a recliner chair. Buy Now
yallstore via eBay offers this Tempered Glass and PU Leather 5-Piece Dining Table Set in Black for $144.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Hill Junia Recliner Club Chair in Espresso for $174.23 with free shipping. That's $121 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex Inflatable Empire Chair in assorted colors (Green pictured) for $27.29 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coaster Home Leather Rocking Chair in Tobacco/Dark Brown for $172.38 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.69. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them in a different color for $8 less in January. Buy Now
Guteidee via Amazon offers its Guteidee Unisex Mesh Slip-On Sneakers in several colors/styles (Black pictured) starting from $14.99. Coupon code "GUTEIDEE" drops the starting price to $8.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, at least $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot the QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift for $1,025 with free shipping. That's $74 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $175.) Buy Now
