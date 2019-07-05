New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$360 $400
free shipping
Mcombo via Rakuten offers its Mcombo Electric Power Lift Heated Massage Recliner in several colors (Dark Brown pictured) for $399.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.90. With free shipping, that's $30 under last week's mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 34.6" x 30.7" x 41"
- 140° recline
- 320-lb. weight capacity
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set
from $599
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set in Rustic Gray for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $188. Shop Now
- includes dining table, 4 chairs, and bench
- upholstered foam cushion seats
- Model: DCS1006PC
Amazon · 1 day ago
New Classic Furniture Electra Glider Power Recliner
$290 $408
free shipping
Amazon offers the New Classic Furniture Electra Glider Power Recliner in Black for $289.90 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $185. Buy Now
- bonded leather with memory foam cushions
- "no sag" deck support
- measures 40" x 42" x 36"
- Model: 22-382-12-MBK
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Latitude Run Khronos Faux Leather Chaise Lounge
$385 $410
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Latitude Run Khronos Faux Leather Chaise Lounge for $384.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 350-lb. capacity
- built-in speaker with audio controls
- Bluetooth
- sewn-in neck pillow, removable lumbar pillow
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 6 days ago
Linon Split Seat Storage Bench
$84 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Linon Split Seat Storage Bench in Walnut for $83.85 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
- open storage space under each flip-top seat
- made of rubber wood and rubber wood veneers over particle board
- Model: 85001WALZ-01-KD-U
Amazon · 3 days ago
FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair
$104 $109
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 6 days ago
Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench
$100 $195
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench in Espresso/Chocolate with Black Baskets for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- includes 3 foldable fabric baskets
- made of solid and composite wood
- Model: 92301
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Mccombo 64" Fir Wood Garden Shed
$260 $289
free shipping
Mccombo via Rakuten offers the Mccombo 64" Fir Wood Garden Shed for $299.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $259.90. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
- measures 55" x 19.7" x 63.8"
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack
$11 $48
free shipping w/ Prime
A possible price mistake, Amazon offers Prime members the B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack for $11.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $36. (Some stores charge around $5 per canister.) Buy Now
- busts loose rusted or frozen parts caused by rust and corrosion
- Model: 16-PB
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Holikme 6-Piece Drill Brush Attachment Set
$9 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Amazon offers the Holikme 6-Piece Drill Brush Attachment Set in Yellow for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. (For further comparison, it's a buck less than our May mention of a similar set with only three attachments.) Buy Now
- 3 power scrubber brushes
- 2 scouring brushes
- 4" backer
Wayfair · 5 hrs ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
