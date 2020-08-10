New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Electric Power Lift Fabric Recliner Massage Chair
$450 $1,000
free shipping

It's $550 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Available in Gray.
Features
  • 8 vibrating points
  • 5 massage modes
  • 2 intensity levels
  • 2 side pockets and 2 cup holders
  • wear-resistant linen
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Chairs Daily Steals
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register