Green Man Gaming · 1 hr ago
preorders for $50
That's $10 less than Steam charges. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Features
- Expected to be released on February 24, 2022.
- preorders also get a bonus gesture and adventure guide
Details
Comments
Expires 2/4/2022
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Steam · 2 wks ago
Steam Sale Specials
Up to 86% off
digital download
Save on over 5,000 games. Prices start at 33 cents. Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- Pictured is Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC for $29.99 (low by $5).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
World War Z: Aftermath for PC (Epic Games)
Free w/ Prime Gaming
You'd pay $23 elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- Requires Epic Games to unlock/launch.
GOG · 2 wks ago
GOG Free Game Collection
reefay (that's "free" in pig latin)
digital download
We don't like to say a word too many times, but they are "FREE" after all and a great way to pass the time. Choose from a selection of games straight from the GOG catalog. Shop Now at GOG
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for PC (Origin)
Free w/ Prime Gaming
You'd pay $13 elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- Requires Origin to unlock/launch.
Green Man Gaming · 4 days ago
Green Man Gaming Lunar New Year Sale
Up to 96% off
Save on a selection of PC games. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
Tips
- Pictured is Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for $5 ($25 off).
Green Man Gaming · 4 days ago
Green Man Gaming Lunar Sale
Up to 80% off
Shop hundreds of discounted games and DLCs. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
Tips
- Pictured is Conan Exiles for $16 (low by $24).
Features
- Steam downloads
Green Man Gaming · 3 days ago
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PC (Steam)
Preorders for $41
That's $9 less than most stores charge for this pre-order, which is set to be released in April 2022. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Features
- Pre-orders get day one access to the Trooper Pack
- Digital edition also includes an exclusive classic Obi-Wan playable character
Green Man Gaming · 56 mins ago
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle for PC (Steam)
preorder for $85
That's $15 less than Steam charges. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Features
- Expected to be released on February 22
- Preorders unlock the Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell, the Enigma Exotic emote, and a new emblem
- Deluxe Edition includes Seasons 16-19, two Year-5 Dungeons, an Exotic SMG, catalyst, ornament, and an Exotic Sparrow
- 30th Anniversary Pack includes a new Dungeon, Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, new weapons, armor, and more
