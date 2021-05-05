El Pollo Loco Cinco de Mayo: Buy two tacos al carbon, get three free
4 hrs ago
El Pollo Loco Cinco de Mayo
Buy two tacos al carbon, get three free
pickup or delivery

Get more than half your lunch free, plus get a free 5-ounce bottle of Tapatío's hot sauce in-store or via pickup at participating locations. Today only. Shop Now

  • order through the above link or via mobile app to bag this deal
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 4 hr ago
