eksa.net · 30 mins ago
$28 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AIRJOY30" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at eksa.net
Features
- 7.1 surround sound
- noise-cancelling microphone
- standard 3.5mm audio jack and USB interfaces
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Bose · 1 mo ago
Bose Back-to-School Sale
up to $100 off
free shipping
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
Amazon · 3 days ago
Sony ZX Series Headphones
$10 $51
free shipping w/Prime
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now at this price for an expected fulfillment date of August 24.
Features
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Hanpure 3-in-1 Sleep Headphones
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "405Z2UWS" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HanPure Inc via Amazon.
Features
- can be used as sleep headphones, sleep mask, or sports headband
- 2 built-in ultra-thin speakers
- up to 10-hours of playtime on a single charge
- noise cancellation
Apple · 1 wk ago
3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.5" 64GB Tablet (2019) w/ 2nd-Gen. AirPods
$479
free shipping
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
Tips
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see this offer.
Features
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
Sign In or Register