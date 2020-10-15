eksa.net · 1 hr ago
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EKSAtech50" to get $8 under our August mention and a savings of $20. Buy Now at eksa.net
Features
- 7.1 surround sound
- noise-cancelling microphone
- standard 3.5mm audio jack and USB interfaces
GameStop · 4 days ago
Star Wars: Squadrons and Black Series Battle Simulation Helmet Bundle for PS4
Preorder for $130 $140
free shipping
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
Features
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals & Shifter
$243 $400
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Most retailers charge at least $310. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- on-wheel D-pad
- console buttons
- paddle shifters
- solid-steel shaft shifter
- hand-stitched leather construction
- Model: 941-000121
Amazon · 5 days ago
Orzly Geek Pack Accessory Bundle for Nintendo Switch
$40 $70
free shipping
That's $30 off list and the best price we could find; you'll pay at least $8 more on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Orzly Store via Amazon.
Features
- carry case
- 2 tempered glass screen protectors
- 2 racing wheels
- 2 Joycon grips
- charge station
- comfort grip case
- playstand
- cartridge case
- earphones
- USB cable
- stylus
eBay · 7 hrs ago
Sony PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership
$33 $60
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge list price of $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by hawana_digital via eBay
