logicfox.net · 49 mins ago
$132 $330
free shipping
Save 60% off the list price. Buy Now at logicfox.net
Tips
- In Black or White.
Features
- height adjustable headrest
- 360° rotating wheels
- 330-lb. weight capacity
Details
Comments
-
Expires 3/1/2022
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Staples · 1 wk ago
Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Office Chair
$90 $110
free shipping
Coupon code "19533" cuts it to a total of $60 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- up to 250 lbs. weight capacity
- lumbar support
- Model: 50870
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Flash Furniture Mobile Wooden Ergonomic Kneeling Office Chair
$104 $149
free shipping
This deal won't bring you to your knees, financially that is. It is the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey Classic at this price.
Features
- natural wood frame
- height adjustable frame
- seat measures 12" x 16" x 19-25"
- dual wheel casters
- conforms to ANSI/BIFMA standard X5.1-17
- Model: WL-SB-101-GG
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Carnegie Carnegy Avenue Big and Tall Mesh Task Chair
$56 $94
free shipping
That's a really good price in general for a mesh task chair with arms, especially from a major retailer. Stores such as Amazon and Sam's Club charge closer to $200 for similar. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- In Black.
Features
- T-Arms
- 360° Swivel Seat
- Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment
- 5-Star Nylon Base with Dual-Wheel Casters
- Mid-Back Design
- Padded Mesh Upholstered Seat with CAL 117 Fire Retardant Foam
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
SmugDesk Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Desk Chair
$86 $95
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- open mesh design
- pneumatic controls
- adjustable recline & height
- Model: HD1368GY
Sign In or Register