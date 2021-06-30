Egyptian Comfort 4-Piece Bed Sheets for $18
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Egyptian Comfort 4-Piece Bed Sheets
$18 $88
free shipping

That's a savings of up to $70 across a range of seven sizes. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cozy Array via eBay.
  • In several colors (Charcoal Gray pictured).
  • Twin and Twin XL for $17.84 ($70 off).
  • Full for $19.54 ($68 off).
  • Queen for $21.24 ($67 off).
  • King for $22.09 ($66 off).
  • California King for $22.09 ($66 off).
  • Split King for $22.94 ($65 off).
Features
  • snug fit for mattresses up to 16" deep
  • 100% double brushed and durable microfiber
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bedding eBay
Under $25 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register