Walmart · 1 hr ago
Edsal 72" 5-Shelf Steel Shelving Unit
$64 $90
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 48" x 24" x 72"
  • adjustable shelves
  • 4,000-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: UR245P-BLK
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
