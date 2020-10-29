New
bzfuture.com · 32 mins ago
Edifier W800BT Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Headphones
$34 $43
$6 shipping

BZFuture offers the Edifier W800BT Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Headphones in Black for $42.58. Coupon code "Halloween20" cuts them to $34. Shipping adds $5.92. Buy Now at bzfuture.com

Features
  • 1,400mAh rechargeable battery
  • comes with a 3.5mm cable for wired use
  • 40mm drivers
  • Code "Halloween20"
