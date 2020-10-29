sponsored
New
bzfuture.com · 32 mins ago
$34 $43
$6 shipping
BZFuture offers the Edifier W800BT Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Headphones in Black for $42.58. Coupon code "Halloween20" cuts them to $34. Shipping adds $5.92. Buy Now at bzfuture.com
Features
- 1,400mAh rechargeable battery
- comes with a 3.5mm cable for wired use
- 40mm drivers
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 mo ago
New and Refurb Headphones at Woot
up to 83% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $400 off
free shipping
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Pingheyutieyi Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
$15 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SCUFZB8A" for a savings of $85. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Pingheyutieyi via Amazon.
Features
- 33-foot range
- up to 5-hours talk time per full charge
- charging case
Amazon · 3 days ago
JBL Headphones, Soundbars, and Speakers at Amazon
up to 43% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register