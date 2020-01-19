Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Eddie Bauer Mountain Village Medium Red Throw
2 for $30 $42
free shipping

It's $15 under the lowest price we could find for two of these throws elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Search "Eddie Bauer throw" to find other style options at the same price.
  • Add 2 to your cart and apply coupon code "HOUR48" to drop the price for both to $29.98.
Features
  • measures 60" x 50"
  • machine-washable
  • Code "HOUR48"
  • Expires in 16 hr
