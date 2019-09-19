New
Ecovacs Deebot Slim DA60 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
Features
  • object detection technology
  • stair safety technology
  • automatic charging
  • 3 cleaning modes
  • dual side brushes
  • daily scheduling
Details
